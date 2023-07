Indian Women’s Hockey Team go down 2-3 to China

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will play three matches in Germany from 16th July 2023 to 19th July 2023 before heading to Spain







Limburg (Germany): The Indian Women's Hockey Team lost 2-3 to China in a closely-fought match here on Sunday. For India, Navneet Kaur (24', 45') scored a double while Chen Jiali (9'), Zhong Jiaqi (45') and Xu Yanan (51') scored in China's win.