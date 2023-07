India's oldest living Olympians

Mary D'Souza, the oldest living woman Olympian from India, turned 92 on 18 July, 2023.





Amit Bakshi at the 1956 Olympics (left) and Mary D'Souza at the 1952 Olympics



India's oldest living woman Olympian, Mary D'Souza, whose feats in the 1952 Olympics as part of the first batch of women India was sending to the Games remain forgotten in all parts of India except her hometown in Goa, turned 92 on Tuesday.