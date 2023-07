‘Special goalkeeping camp is a boon in our preparations,’ says Indian team Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

The veteran goalie believes that goalkeeping coach Dennis’s expertise will help iron out chinks







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh opened up on the team’s preparations for the upcoming 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament and Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, important contests for the team ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games in September where their Olympic qualification will be at stake.