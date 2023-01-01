FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: USA to replace New Zealand





New Zealand’s women’s team will not participate in the next season of the FIH Hockey Pro League. This follows a decision from Hockey New Zealand to withdraw from the competition, despite having avoided relegation on the field of play. However, New Zealand’s hockey’s governing body made it clear that the team would seek to rejoin the FIH Hockey Pro League after 2024. To achieve this, the Black Sticks will need to win the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, which is the qualification path to the FIH Hockey Pro League.



