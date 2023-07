Indian Women’s Hockey Team lose 1-4 to hosts Germany

Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke scored the lone goal for India







Wiesbaden (Germany): The Indian Women's Hockey Team lost 1-4 to Germany in the first of the two matches against the hosts played here at Wiesbaden on Tuesday. Youngster Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke (29') was the lone goal-scorer for India while Nike Lorenz (6', 59') and Jette Fleschütz (14', 43') scored a brace in Germany's win.