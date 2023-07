EuroHockey Championship I - Past Final Standings

By Tariq Ali



Men's and Women's EuroHockey Championship I: 2023 to be held in Monchengladbach, Germany









Past Final Standings: Men's EuroHockey Championship I



1st EuroHockey Championship I -Brussels, Belgium, 1970:

1 West Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Spain 4 France 5 Belgium 6 England 7 Poland 8 Switzerland 9 Ireland 10 Czechoslovakia 11 Austria 12 Wales 13 Italy 14 Soviet Union 15 Scotland 16 Finland 17 Hungary 18 Denmark 19 Malta



2nd EuroHockey Championship I - Madrid, Spain, 1974:

1 Spain 2 West Germany 3 Netherlands 4 England 5 Poland 6 France 7 Scotland 8 Wales 9 Czechoslovakia 10 Belgium 11 Ireland 12 Italy 13 Yugoslavia 14 Denmark 15 Austria 16 Portugal 17 Switzerland 18 Finland



3rd EuroHockey Championship I - Hanover, West Germany, 1978:

1 West Germany 2 Netherlands 3 England 4 Spain 5 Poland 6 Wales 7 France 8 Ireland 9 Soviet Union 10 Czechoslovakia 11 Scotland 12 Gibraltar



4th EuroHockey Championship I - Amstelveen, Netherlands 1983:

1 Netherlands 2 Soviet Union 3 West Germany 4 Spain 5 England 6 France 7 Scotland 8 Belgium 9 Poland 10 Ireland 11 Austria 12 Wales



5th EuroHockey Championship I - Moscow, Soviet Union, 1987:

1 Netherlands 2 England 3 West Germany 4 Soviet Union 5 Poland 6 Ireland 7 Spain 8 Scotland 9 Italy 10 Belgium 11 France 12 Wales



6th EuroHockey Championship I - Paris, France, 1991:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 England 4 Soviet Union 5 Spain 6 France 7 Ireland 8 Poland 9 Belgium 10 Wales 11 Switzerland 12 Italy



7th EuroHockey Championship I - Dublin, Ireland, 1995:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 England 4 Belgium 5 Ireland 6 Poland 7 Wales 8 Ireland 9 Belarus, 10 Scotland 11 Switzerland 12 France



8th EuroHockey Championship I - Padua, Italy, 1999:

1 Germany 2 England 3 Netherlands 4 Belgium 5 Spain 6 Wales 7 France 8 Russia 9 Poland 10 Switzerland 11 Ireland 12 Italy



9th EuroHockey Championship I - Barcelona, Spain, 2003:

1 Germany 2 Spain 3 England 4 Netherlands 5 France 6 Belgium 7 Poland 8 Scotland 9 Ireland 10 Italy 11 Switzerland 12 Russia



10th EuroHockey Championship I - Leipzig, Germany, 2005:

1 Spain 2 Netherlands 3 Germany 4 Belgium 5 France 6 England 7 Poland 8 Scotland



11th EuroHockey Championship I, Manchester, England, 2007:

1 Netherlands 2 Spain 3 Belgium 4 Germany 5 England 6 France 7 Ireland 8 Czech Republic



12th EuroHockey Championship I - Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2009:

1 England 2 Germany 3 Netherlands 4 Spain 5 Belgium 6 France 7 Austria 8 Poland



13th EuroHockey Championship I - Monchengladbach, Germany, 2011:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 England 4 Belgium 5 Ireland 6 Spain 7 Russia 8 France



14th EuroHockey Championship I - Boom, Belgium, 2013:

1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Netherlands 4 England 5 Spain 6 Ireland 7 Poland 8 Czech Republic



15th EuroHockey Championship I - London, England, 2015:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 Ireland 4 England 5 Belgium 6 Spain 7 France 8 Russia



16th EuroHockey Championship I - Amstelveen, Netherlands, 2017:

Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 England 4 Germany 5 Spain 6 Ireland 7 Austria 8 Poland



17th EuroHockey Championship I - Antwerp, Belgium, 2019:

1 Belgium 2 Spain 3 Netherlands 4 Germany 5 England 6 Wales 7 Scotland 8 Ireland



18th EuroHockey Championship I - Amstelveen, Netherlands, 2021:

1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 Germany 4 England 5 Spain 6 France 7 Wales 8 Russia



Final Standings: Women's EuroHockey Championship I



1st EuroHockey Championship I - Lille, France, 1984:

1 Netherlands 2 Soviet Union 3 West Germany 4 England 5 Ireland 6 Scotland 7 Spain 8 Belgium 9 Czechoslovakia 10 France 11 Austria 12 Italy



2nd EuroHockey Championship I - London, England, 1987:

2 Netherlands 2 England 3 Soviet Union 4 West Germany 5 Spain 6 Scotland 7 Ireland 8 Wales 9 Belgium 10 France 11 Italy 12 Austria



3rd EuroHockey Championship I - Brussels, Belgium, 1991:

1 England 2 Germany 3 Soviet Union 4 Germany 5 Scotland 6 Spain 7 Belgium 8 Ireland 9 Wales 10 France 11 Italy 12 Austria



4th EuroHockey Championship I - Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1995:

1 Netherlands 2 Spain 3 Germany 4 England 5 Russia 6 Scotland 7 France 8 Ireland 9 Italy 10 Czech Republic 11 Belgium 12 Sweden



5th EuroHockey Championship I - Cologne, Germany, 1999:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Russia 5 Spain 6 Scotland 7 Ukraine 8 Lithuania 9 Ireland 10 France 11 Czech Republic 12 Belgium



6th EuroHockey Championship I - Barcelona, Spain, 2003:

1 Netherlands 2 Spain 3 Germany 4 England 5 Ukraine 6 Ireland 7 Scotland 8 France 9 Azerbaijan 10 Russia 11 Italy 12 Wales



7th EuroHockey Championship I - Dublin, Ireland, 2005:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Spain 5 Ireland 6 Ukraine 7 Scotland 8 France



8th EuroHockey Championship I - Manchester, England, 2007:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 England 4 Spain 5 Azerbaijan 6 Ireland 7 Italy 8 Ukraine



9th EuroHockey Championship I - Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2009:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Spain 5 Ireland 6 Azerbaijan 7 Russia 8 Scotland



10th EuroHockey Championship I - Monchengladbach, Germany, 2011:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Spain 5 Belgium 6 Ireland 7 Azerbaijan 8 Italy



11th EuroHockey Championship I - Boom, Belgium, 2013:

1 Germany 2 England 3 Netherlands 4 Belgium 5 Spain 6 Scotland 7 Ireland 8 Belarus



12th EuroHockey Championship I - London, England, 2015:

1 England 2 Netherlands 3 Germany 4 Spain 5 Belgium 6 Scotland 7 Italy 8 Poland



13th EuroHockey Championship I - Amstelveen, Netherlands, 2017:

1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 England 4 Germany 5 Spain 6 Ireland 7 Czech Republic 8 Scotland



14th EuroHockey Championship I - Antwerp, Belgium, 2019:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 Spain 4 England 5 Ireland 6 Belgium 7 Russia 8 Belarus



15th EuroHockey Championship I - Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2021:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 Belgium 4 Spain 5 England 6 Ireland 7 Scotland 8 Italy