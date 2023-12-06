FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: Argentina – Great Britain to open the show!





Argentina and Great Britain – women and men – will launch season 5 of the FIH Hockey Pro League on 6 December 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Promoted from the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup, India (women) and Ireland (men) will play their first match vs China and the Netherlands respectively, in Bhubaneswar, India. This was revealed today with the publication of the full match schedule for the season - including all venues, dates and timings – by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



