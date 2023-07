Indian Men's Hockey Team leaves for Spain for four-nation tournament

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will begin their campaign against the hosts Spain on July 25th







Bengaluru: The 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team on Wednesday left for Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from July 25th to July 30th. India will compete against England, Netherlands, and the hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament.