KZN Coastal triumphs at hockey nationals

Both teams went undefeated in the round-robin competition, picking up five wins and two draws.





KZN Coastal team mates Mary Aylward and Charley-Rose Boyall netted six goals each for their side. PHOTO: SUPPLIED



Showcasing the country’s immense potential, some of South Africa’s brightest young hockey prospects delivered four days of thrilling action, with KZN Coastal and Western Province emerging triumphant at the SA Schools Hockey Association (SASHOC) U-13 Nationals in Bloemfontein which came to a close recently.



