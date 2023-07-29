EuroHockey Championship II 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali



The tenth EuroHockey Championship II - 2023, the second level EuroHockey Championships (previously known as EuroHockey Nations Trophy) will be starting at the National Sports Complex, Dublin, Ireland from 23 to 29 July, 2023:







The participating teams:

10th Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Dublin, Ireland 2023:

Pool A: Czech Republic, Ireland, Portugal, Ukraine

Pool B: Italy, Scotland, Switzerland, Turkey



Past Final Standing:

9th Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Gniezno, Poland, 2021:

1 Austria 2 Scotland 3 Ireland 4 Poland 5 Italy 6 Ukraine 7 Switzerland 8 Croatia



8th Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Cambrai, France, 2019:

1 France 2 Russia 3 Austria 4 Poland 5 Italy 6 Ukraine 7 Czech Republic 8 Belarus



7th Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Glasgow, Scotland, 2017:

1 Scotland 2 Wales 3 France 4 Russia 5 Ukraine 6 Czech Republic 7 Switzerland 8 Portugal



6th Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Prague, Czech Republic, 2015:

1 Poland 2 Austria 3 Scotland 4 Czech Republic 5 Azerbaijan 6 Ukraine 7 Switzerland 8 Croatia



5th Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Vienna, Austria, 2013:

1 Russia 2 France 3 Austria 4 Azerbaijan 5 Ukraine 6 Scotland 7 Wales 8 Italy



4th Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Vynnitsia, Ukraine, 2011:

1 Czech Republic 2 Poland 3 Scotland 4 Austria 5 Ukraine 6 Wales 7 Sweden 8 Belarus



3rd Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Wrexham, Wales, 2009:

1 Ireland 2 Russia 3 Wales 4 Czech Republic 5 Scotland 6 Belarus 7 Italy 8 Switzerland



2nd Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Lisbon, Portugal, 2007:

1 Poland 2 Austria 3 Scotland 4 Switzerland 5 Wales 6 Italy 7 Portugal 8 Ukraine



1st Men's EuroHockey Championship II - Rome, Italy, 2005:

1 Ireland 2 Czech Republic 3 Wales 4 Austria 5 Italy 6 Switzerland 7 Belarus 8 Russia