Ticket sale for Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 begins today

Hosts India will open their campaign on 3rd August against China







Chennai: Hosts Hockey India on Thursday announced the commencement of ticket sales for the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 scheduled to begin on 3rd August at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. A precursor to the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games in September, the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will see the continent's top hockey playing nations including hosts India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China vie for honours.



