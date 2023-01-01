Hockey fever grips Tamil Nadu as Mascot ‘Bomman’ is unveiled ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Thiru Udhyanidhi Stalin, Hon’ble Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Govt of Tamil Nadu unveiled the mascot ‘Bomman’ named after the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers







Chennai: Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hon'ble Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, today, unveiled the mascot for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. The mascot, named "Bomman," takes inspiration from the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers," in which Bomman cares for orphaned baby elephant Raghu along with Bellie – both belonging to indigenous tribes in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.



