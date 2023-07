FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: Indian teams to launch campaign in December

The winners of the FIH Pro League will secure a direct spot in the men's and women's World Cup to be held in 2026.





Indian men's and women's hockey teams are ready for FIH Pro Hockey League action (Source: Hockey India)



International Hockey Federation (FIH), on Thursday, revealed the schedule for the Hockey Pro League, scheduled to be held from December 6, 2023, to June 30 in 2024, across four countries - Argentina, India, Belgium, and Great Britain.