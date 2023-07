2024 U-16 & U-18 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp Athletes Announced

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Following the conclusion of the 2023 Nexus Championship, presented by Osaka Hockey, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes selected to attend the U-16 and U-18 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp, to be held December 1-2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Selected athletes will be notified with additional information.