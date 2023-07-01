Coaching Seminar Series with Women’s National Team Coaching Staff

Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce that the Women’s National Team coaching staff, consisting of the celebrated Olympic Gold medal-winning duo Danny Kerry and Kate Richardson-Walsh, will be leading a coach education seminar series. This exclusive opportunity will provide participants with direct access to valuable insights and expertise, as the renowned coaches share their golden nuggets of knowledge. Using a combination of video presentations and interaction with participants, this seminar series will primarily focus on Canada’s Women’s National Team (WNT) and delve into the essential trends and requirements for success in international hockey.



