Hockey giving back to forest!





As part of the “Empowerment and Engagement” strategy announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its President Tayyab Ikram in attendance of IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic House on 6 June, FIH reiterated its firm commitment for sustainability. As a first milestone in this area, FIH is proud to announce the launch of a global and ambitious programme called “Give back to forest” consisting in planting thousands of trees all around the world.