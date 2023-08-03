After successful nationwide tour, trophy for Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 embarks on journey across Tamil Nadu

Over 100,000 saplings will be planted/given away during the Tamil Nadu leg of Pass the Ball trophy Tour event as Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 embraces Sustainability







Chennai: The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 trophy arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and is set to go on a statewide tour beginning in Kanyakumari with a breathtaking display at Mukkadal Sangamam, the convergence point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea in Cape Comerin (Kanyakumari) leading up to the tournament's start on 3rd August 2023. This prestigious event will feature India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China competing for the coveted title.



