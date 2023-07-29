 

 

 



Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali

The tenth edition of the Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 (the third level EuroHockey Championships) also known as EuroHockey Challenge I, is to be held in Skierniewice, Poland from 23 to 29 July, 2023:


The following teams are participating:
Croatia, Gibraltar, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Serbia

Past Final Standings:
9th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lousada, Portugal, 2021:
1 Belarus 2 Czech Republic 3 Turkey 4 Portugal 5 Slovakia 6 Lithuania 7 Malta

8th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Gibraltar, 2019:
1 Croatia 2 Switzerland 3 Gibraltar 4 Portugal 5 Turkey 6 Slovakia 7 Lithuania 8 Malta

7th Men's EuroHockey Championship III -  Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2017:
2 Belarus 2 Italy 3 Croatia 4 Turkey 5 Malta 6 Lithuania 7 Slovakia

6th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lisbon, Portugal, 2015:
1 Wales 2 Portugal 3 Italy 4 Belarus 5 Turkey 6 Sweden

5th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lausanne, Switzerland, 2013:
1 Switzerland 2 Croatia 3 Belarus 4 Portugal 5 Gibraltar 6 Sweden 7 Turkey 8 Slovakia

4th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Catania, Italy, 2011:
1 Azerbaijan 2 Italy 3 Gibraltar 4 Switzerland 5 Croatia 6 Portugal 7 Slovakia

3rd Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb, Croatia, 2009:
1 Ukraine 2 Sweden 3 Portugal 4 Azerbaijan 5 Croatia 6 Slovania 7 Denmark

2nd Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Kazan, Russia, 2007:
1 Russia 2 Belarus 3 Croatia 4 Azerbaijan 5 Denmark 6 Sweden

1st Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Vinnytsia, Ukraine, 2005:
1 Ukraine 2 Portugal 3 Gibraltar 4 Croatia 5 Greece 6 Sweden 7 Hungary 