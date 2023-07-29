Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali
The tenth edition of the Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 (the third level EuroHockey Championships) also known as EuroHockey Challenge I, is to be held in Skierniewice, Poland from 23 to 29 July, 2023:
The following teams are participating:
Croatia, Gibraltar, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Serbia
Past Final Standings:
9th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lousada, Portugal, 2021:
1 Belarus 2 Czech Republic 3 Turkey 4 Portugal 5 Slovakia 6 Lithuania 7 Malta
8th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Gibraltar, 2019:
1 Croatia 2 Switzerland 3 Gibraltar 4 Portugal 5 Turkey 6 Slovakia 7 Lithuania 8 Malta
7th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2017:
2 Belarus 2 Italy 3 Croatia 4 Turkey 5 Malta 6 Lithuania 7 Slovakia
6th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lisbon, Portugal, 2015:
1 Wales 2 Portugal 3 Italy 4 Belarus 5 Turkey 6 Sweden
5th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lausanne, Switzerland, 2013:
1 Switzerland 2 Croatia 3 Belarus 4 Portugal 5 Gibraltar 6 Sweden 7 Turkey 8 Slovakia
4th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Catania, Italy, 2011:
1 Azerbaijan 2 Italy 3 Gibraltar 4 Switzerland 5 Croatia 6 Portugal 7 Slovakia
3rd Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb, Croatia, 2009:
1 Ukraine 2 Sweden 3 Portugal 4 Azerbaijan 5 Croatia 6 Slovania 7 Denmark
2nd Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Kazan, Russia, 2007:
1 Russia 2 Belarus 3 Croatia 4 Azerbaijan 5 Denmark 6 Sweden
1st Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Vinnytsia, Ukraine, 2005:
1 Ukraine 2 Portugal 3 Gibraltar 4 Croatia 5 Greece 6 Sweden 7 Hungary