Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali



The tenth edition of the Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 (the third level EuroHockey Championships) also known as EuroHockey Challenge I, is to be held in Skierniewice, Poland from 23 to 29 July, 2023:







The following teams are participating:

Croatia, Gibraltar, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Serbia



Past Final Standings:

9th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lousada, Portugal, 2021:

1 Belarus 2 Czech Republic 3 Turkey 4 Portugal 5 Slovakia 6 Lithuania 7 Malta



8th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Gibraltar, 2019:

1 Croatia 2 Switzerland 3 Gibraltar 4 Portugal 5 Turkey 6 Slovakia 7 Lithuania 8 Malta



7th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2017:

2 Belarus 2 Italy 3 Croatia 4 Turkey 5 Malta 6 Lithuania 7 Slovakia



6th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lisbon, Portugal, 2015:

1 Wales 2 Portugal 3 Italy 4 Belarus 5 Turkey 6 Sweden



5th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Lausanne, Switzerland, 2013:

1 Switzerland 2 Croatia 3 Belarus 4 Portugal 5 Gibraltar 6 Sweden 7 Turkey 8 Slovakia



4th Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Catania, Italy, 2011:

1 Azerbaijan 2 Italy 3 Gibraltar 4 Switzerland 5 Croatia 6 Portugal 7 Slovakia



3rd Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb, Croatia, 2009:

1 Ukraine 2 Sweden 3 Portugal 4 Azerbaijan 5 Croatia 6 Slovania 7 Denmark



2nd Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Kazan, Russia, 2007:

1 Russia 2 Belarus 3 Croatia 4 Azerbaijan 5 Denmark 6 Sweden



1st Men's EuroHockey Championship III - Vinnytsia, Ukraine, 2005:

1 Ukraine 2 Portugal 3 Gibraltar 4 Croatia 5 Greece 6 Sweden 7 Hungary