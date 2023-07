Pahang crowned champions in Hockey 5s

By Jugjet Singh





Pahang won the shootout 2-0 after a 3-3 draw in regulation time at the National Hockey Stadium here. NSTP/EIZAIRI SHAMSUDIN



BUKIT JALIL: Pahang fought a hard and bruising battle to beat a fighting Armed Forces on shootout to win the men's crown at the National Hockey 5s tournament on Saturday.