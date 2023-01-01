‘There is immense anticipation for India vs Pakistan at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023,’ says hockey legend Vasudevan Baskaran

Hockey India’s Chennai Chronicles exemplifies the city's unwavering passion and enthusiasm for hockey as it eagerly awaits the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023







New Delhi: There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin on August 3rd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. Adding to the excitement, Hockey India's Chennai Chronicles Series revisits some of the city’s iconic matches, which have witnessed mega rivalries unfold.



