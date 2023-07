Spanish Hockey Federation 100th anniversary: Indian teams to play - where to watch, full schedule

The men’s event at the Torneo del Centenario will be a four-nation hockey tournament while the women’s category will be a three-nation affair.



By Utathya Nag





Indian national men's hockey team (Picture by Getty Images)



The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in action at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023 in Terrassa from July 25 to 30.