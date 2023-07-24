Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali



The tenth edition of the Women's EuroHockey Championship III - 2023 is the third level EuroHockey Championships (previously known as EuroHockey Nations Challenge I)to be held from 25 to 29 July, 2023 in Zagreb, Croatia







In the tenth edition of the Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb Croatia, 2023:

The following teams are participating:

Croatia, Gibraltar, Switzerland and Turkey



Past Final Standings:

9th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Lipovci, Slovenia, 2021:

1 Ukraine 2 Switzerland 3 Turkey 4 Croatia 5 Portugal 6 Slovakia 7 Slovenia



8th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Lipovci, Slovenia, 2019:

1 France 2 Lithuania 3 Switzerland 4 Croatia 5 Slovakia 6 Hungary 7 Slovenia



7th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2017:

1 Turkey 2 Switzerland 3 Lithuania 4 Croatia 5 Slovenia



6th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2015:

1 Russia 2 Lithuania 3 Turkey 4 Croatia 5 Switzerland



5th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Athens, Greece, 2013:

1 Wales 2 Czech Republic 3 Switzerland 4 Turkey 5 Slovakia 6 Greece



4th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Vienna, Austria, 2011:

1 Lithuania 2 Austria 3 Czech Republic 4 Turkey 5 Slovakia 6 Bulgaria



3rd Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Olten, Switzerland, 2009:

1 Switzerland 2 Czech Republic 3 Austria 4 Slovakia 5 Georgia



2nd Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb, Croatia, 2007:

1 Wales 2 Poland 3 Switzerland 4 Slovakia 5 Croatia 6 Turkey 7 Serbia



1st Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Prague, Czech Republic, 2005:

1 Czech Republic 2 Austria 3 Slovakia 4 Croatia 5 Switzerland 6 Bulgaria 7 Serbia Mont 8 Turkey