Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali

The tenth edition of the Women's EuroHockey Championship III - 2023 is the third level EuroHockey Championships (previously known as EuroHockey Nations Challenge I)to be held from 25 to 29 July, 2023 in Zagreb, Croatia


In the tenth edition of the Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb Croatia, 2023:
The following teams are participating:
Croatia, Gibraltar, Switzerland and Turkey

Past Final Standings:
9th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Lipovci, Slovenia, 2021:
1 Ukraine 2 Switzerland 3 Turkey 4 Croatia 5 Portugal 6 Slovakia 7 Slovenia

8th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Lipovci, Slovenia, 2019:
1 France 2 Lithuania 3 Switzerland 4 Croatia 5 Slovakia 6 Hungary 7 Slovenia

7th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2017:
1 Turkey 2 Switzerland 3 Lithuania 4 Croatia 5 Slovenia

6th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2015:
1 Russia 2 Lithuania 3 Turkey 4 Croatia 5 Switzerland

5th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Athens, Greece, 2013:
1 Wales 2 Czech Republic 3 Switzerland 4 Turkey 5 Slovakia 6 Greece

4th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Vienna, Austria, 2011:
1 Lithuania 2 Austria 3 Czech Republic 4 Turkey 5 Slovakia 6 Bulgaria

3rd Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Olten, Switzerland, 2009:
1 Switzerland 2 Czech Republic 3 Austria 4 Slovakia 5 Georgia

2nd Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb, Croatia, 2007:
1 Wales 2 Poland 3 Switzerland 4 Slovakia 5 Croatia 6 Turkey 7 Serbia

1st Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Prague, Czech Republic, 2005:
1 Czech Republic 2 Austria 3 Slovakia 4 Croatia 5 Switzerland 6 Bulgaria 7 Serbia Mont 8 Turkey 