Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali
The tenth edition of the Women's EuroHockey Championship III - 2023 is the third level EuroHockey Championships (previously known as EuroHockey Nations Challenge I)to be held from 25 to 29 July, 2023 in Zagreb, Croatia
In the tenth edition of the Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb Croatia, 2023:
The following teams are participating:
Croatia, Gibraltar, Switzerland and Turkey
Past Final Standings:
9th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Lipovci, Slovenia, 2021:
1 Ukraine 2 Switzerland 3 Turkey 4 Croatia 5 Portugal 6 Slovakia 7 Slovenia
8th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Lipovci, Slovenia, 2019:
1 France 2 Lithuania 3 Switzerland 4 Croatia 5 Slovakia 6 Hungary 7 Slovenia
7th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2017:
1 Turkey 2 Switzerland 3 Lithuania 4 Croatia 5 Slovenia
6th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2015:
1 Russia 2 Lithuania 3 Turkey 4 Croatia 5 Switzerland
5th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Athens, Greece, 2013:
1 Wales 2 Czech Republic 3 Switzerland 4 Turkey 5 Slovakia 6 Greece
4th Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Vienna, Austria, 2011:
1 Lithuania 2 Austria 3 Czech Republic 4 Turkey 5 Slovakia 6 Bulgaria
3rd Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Olten, Switzerland, 2009:
1 Switzerland 2 Czech Republic 3 Austria 4 Slovakia 5 Georgia
2nd Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Zagreb, Croatia, 2007:
1 Wales 2 Poland 3 Switzerland 4 Slovakia 5 Croatia 6 Turkey 7 Serbia
1st Women's EuroHockey Championship III - Prague, Czech Republic, 2005:
1 Czech Republic 2 Austria 3 Slovakia 4 Croatia 5 Switzerland 6 Bulgaria 7 Serbia Mont 8 Turkey