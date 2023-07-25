Hockey India names 18-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Harmanpreet Singh will captain the team, with experienced midfielder Hardik Singh serving as Vice Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India announced on Monday the 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team that will compete in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from 3rd August to 12th August. India will face Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China during the Pool stage of the tournament. The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will also serve as a preparation event for the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.



