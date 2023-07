Indian Men's and Women’s Hockey Teams aim to excel in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament

The Indian Men's and Women’s Hockey Teams will begin their campaigns on July 25thand July 26th respectively







New Delhi: Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams are all geared up to embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey to Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament, set to commence from 25th July in Terrassa.