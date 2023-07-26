Hockey India names 20-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Defender Preeti to Captain the squad, while midfielder Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will serve as Vice Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team that will participate in the 4 Nations Tournament from 18th to 23rd August at Dusseldorf, Germany. India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the team’s preparations for the all-important 2023 Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile from 29th November to 10th December 2023.



