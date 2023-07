Lalit among five India forwards overlooked for Asian Champions Trophy squad

Apart from Lalit, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh, who are all currently with the Indian squad in Spain gearing up for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament, also missed the cut





File photo of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay from a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. AFP



New Delhi: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay is among the five forwards left out of the 18-member Indian men’s hockey team for next month’s Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.