One year to go for 2023 Olympics: Indian Men and Women’s Teams aim for Paris berth via Hangzhou Asian Games

Preparations are in full swing for Indian Men’s and Women’s Team ahead of 2024 Paris Olympic Games







New Delhi: With just a year to go for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the preparations of the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams are in full swing as they look to secure direct qualification for the prestigious event.