Hockey @Paris2024: 1 year to go!





In one year from now – on 27 July 2024 exactly - the hockey tournaments of the XXXIII Olympiad will start at the historical venue of the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium – the arena of the Olympic Games in 1924! - in Colombes, near Paris, France. 12 men’s and 12 women’s national teams will battle it out to imitate the Dutch women and Belgian men who clinched the highly coveted Gold medals in Tokyo in 2021!