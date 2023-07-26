EuroHockey Championship III 2023: Record Book

By Tariq Ali



Poland men's hockey team defeated Serbia by a huge margin 23-0 in the EuroHockey Championship III in Skierniewice, Poland, 2023, a new record of the highest scores of the match in EuroHockey Championships







Highest Match Scores in EuroHockey Championships:

Poland 23-0 Serbia, Skierniewice, Poland , 2023 (EuroHockey Championship III)

Wales 21-0 Bulgaria, Prague, Czech Republic, 1998 ( EuroHockey Championship II)

Czechoslovakia 20-0 Bulgaria, Prague, Czech Republic, 1998 (EuroHockey Championship II)



Highest Match Scores in EuroHockey Championship III:

Poland 23-0 (HT 8-0) Serbia, Skierniewice, Poland, 2023

Wales 16-0 (HT 7-0) Sweden, Lisbon, Portugal, 2015

Croatia 12-1 ( HT ) Malta, Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, 2017

Belarus 11-1 (6-0) Turkey, Lisbon, Portugal, 2015

Switzerland 11-1 (HT 6-0) Lithuania, Gibraltar, 2019

Belarus 10-0 (HT 4-0), Kazan, Russia, 2007

Portugal 10-1 (HT 3-0) Sweden, Lisbon, Portugal, 2015



Gracjan Jarzynski of Poland scored 8 goals during the course of the match played between Poland and Serbia. Poland won the match by 23 goals to nil.



Following is the list of Double Hat Trick Scorers in the EuroHockey Championships:

8 goals - Simon Organ - Wales 21-0 Bulgaria, Prague, 1998 (EuroHockey Championship II)

8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland 23-0 Serbia, Skierniewice, 2023 (EuroHockey Championship III)



7 goals - Tom Boon - Belgium 11-4 Russia, London, 2015 (EuroHockey Championship I)

6 goals - Floris Jan Bovelander - Netherlands 10-1 Poland, Paris, 1991 (EuroHockey Championship I)

6 goals - Taeke Taekema -

Netherlands 7-2 Belgium, Manchester, 2007 (EuroHockey Championship I)

6 goals - Andrii Koshelenko - Ukraine 8-3 Croatia, Vienna, 2022 ( EuroHockey Qualifiers C)