Torneo del Centenario 2023 hockey: India lose to Spain in opener

A penalty corner from Harmanpreet Singh in the final quarter was not enough as the Indian men's hockey team lost the match 2-1 to Spain. India play the Netherlands next.



By Aarish Ansari





(Picture by Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team went down fighting 2-1 against Spain in their opening match of the four-nation Torneo del Centenario 2023 in Terrassa, Spain on Tuesday.