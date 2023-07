Indian Men’s Hockey Team go down 1-2 to Spain in a closely-fought game at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored the solitary goal for India







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team put up a fighting show in their opening game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament but hosts Spain won the closely-fought tie 2-1 in Barcelona on Tuesday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (59’) netted a goal for India after Pau Cunill (11’) and Joaquin Menini (33’) had put the hosts in front.