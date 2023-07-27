Hockey India announces 20-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Uttam Singh has been named Captain, while forward Boby Singh Dhami will serve as Vice Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India announced the 20-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that will participate in the 4 Nations Tournament from 18th to 22nd August at Dusseldorf, Germany. India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the team’s preparations for the all-important FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 5th December to 16th December 2023.



