Shahnaz likely to be Pakistan head coach for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

The national hockey team will leave the country in a few days



By Syed Intikhab Ali





Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh - APP



KARACHI: Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh will likely be the head coach of Pakistan senior hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Chennai from August 3-12, 'The News' learnt on Tuesday.