EuroHockey Championship II 2023: Record Book

By Tariq Ali



Scotland men's hockey team defeated Turkey by 10-0 at National Sports Complex, Dublin, Ireland in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023.







For the Scotland team Alan Forsyth scored 4 goals, Struan Walker and Jamie Golden both scored 3 goals each in the match.



The Highest scores of the match in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II:

Scotland 10 - 0 Turkey (HT 5-0) - Dublin, 2023

Ireland 10 - 2 Italy (HT 4-1) - Wrexham, 2009

Ukraine 10 - 5 Croatia (HT 5-2) - Prague, 2015