EuroHockey Championship II Men, Day 4 Match Reports





IRELAND 6 PORTUGAL 2



Ireland secured the Pool A first place berth and a semi-final against Scotland on Friday evening with a 6-2 win over Portugal. It was a very close affair early on when Ireland raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to an 11th minute Benjamin Walker goal from open play and a converted penalty corner from Lee Cole on 19 minutes. Portugal responded through a David Franco converted penalty corner on 20 minutes to leave Ireland leading 2-1 at half time.