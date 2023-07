Torneo del Centenario 2023 hockey: India women hold England to 1-1 draw

Lalremsiami scored an equaliser to help the Indian women’s hockey team hold world No. 4 England to a stalemate in Barcelona. India will play Spain next on Thursday.



By Utathya Nag





(Picture by Hockey India)



The Indian women’s hockey team held Commonwealth Games champions England to a 1-1 draw in its opening match of the three-nation Torneo del Centenario 2023 in Terrassa, Spain on Wednesday.