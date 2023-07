Torneo del Centenario 2023 hockey: India hold world No. 1 Netherlands to 1-1 draw

Harmanpreet Singh scored the Indian men’s hockey team's solitary goal. India will play England next.



By Utathya Nag





(Picture by Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team held world No. 1 Netherlands to a 1-1 draw in its second match of the four-nation Torneo del Centenario 2023 in Terrassa, Spain, on Wednesday.