Indian Women’s Hockey Team fightback to secure 1-1 draw against England at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament

Lalremsiami emerged as the goal-scorer for India







New Delhi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team came from behind to record a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in their opening game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain. For India, Lalremsiami (41’) scored a goal, while Holly Hunt (7') was the goal-scorer for England.