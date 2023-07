Indian Men's Hockey Team records 1-1 draw with the Netherlands

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored the lone goal for India in the 12th minute







Barcelona: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team came up with a valiant performance against the Netherlands, which recently won the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 title, to record a 1-1 draw in an intensely-fought match here at the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament on Wednesday.