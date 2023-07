USMNT to Travel to China for 3-Nations Tournament in August



U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Harry Singh coaches at the 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cup. World Sport Pics



HANGZHOU, China – The No. 22 U.S. Men’s National Team will travel to Hangzhou, China for a 3-Nations Tournament against No. 9 South Korea and No. 24 China from August 15 to 26. Taking place at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, this series will include six games for the Wolves and be used as preparation for the 2023 Pan American Games.