Alan Forsyth achieved a landmark

By Tariq Ali



Alan Forsyth scored 4 goals in the match played between Scotland and Turkey. Scotland defeated Turkey by 10-0 at the National Sports Complex, Dublin, Ireland in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023. During the course of the match Alan Forsyth completed 100 goals for Scotland. He became the the first Great Britain player who scored 100 international goals for his native country.







Alan Forsyth's Senior international hockey career:

Played for Career. Matches Goals

Scotland. 2012-2023 158. 100

Great Britain 2015-2021. 51. 20



The Great Britain players who scored 100 and more goals in senior international hockey career:

Players. Career. Matches Goals

Men's:

Ashley Jackson 2006-2021. 250. 139

Barry Middleton 2003-2018. 432. 120

Alan Forsyth. 2012-2023*. 209. 120

Culam Giles. 1995-2000. 143. 110

Samuel Ward. 2014-2023*. 183 104



Women's:

Alex Danson

Bennett 2001-2018. 306. 115

Jane Sixsmith. 1988-2000. 329. 100