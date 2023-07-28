 

 

 



Alan Forsyth achieved a landmark

By Tariq Ali

Alan Forsyth scored 4 goals in the match  played between Scotland and Turkey. Scotland defeated Turkey by 10-0 at the National Sports Complex, Dublin, Ireland in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023. During the course of the match Alan Forsyth completed 100 goals for Scotland. He became the the first Great Britain player who scored 100 international goals for his native country.


Alan Forsyth's Senior international hockey career:
Played for        Career.      Matches Goals
Scotland.        2012-2023       158.      100
Great Britain   2015-2021.        51.        20

The Great Britain players who scored 100 and more goals in senior international hockey career:
Players.              Career.    Matches Goals
Men's:
Ashley Jackson 2006-2021.    250.   139
Barry Middleton 2003-2018.    432.   120
Alan Forsyth.      2012-2023*.  209.   120
Culam Giles.       1995-2000.    143.   110
Samuel Ward.    2014-2023*.   183    104

Women's:
Alex Danson
Bennett               2001-2018.      306.  115
Jane Sixsmith.   1988-2000.      329.  100