Alan Forsyth achieved a landmark

By Tariq Ali
Alan Forsyth scored 4 goals in the match played between Scotland and Turkey. Scotland defeated Turkey by 10-0 at the National Sports Complex, Dublin, Ireland in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023. During the course of the match Alan Forsyth completed 100 goals for Scotland. He became the the first Great Britain player who scored 100 international goals for his native country.
Alan Forsyth's Senior international hockey career:
Played for Career. Matches Goals
Scotland. 2012-2023 158. 100
Great Britain 2015-2021. 51. 20
The Great Britain players who scored 100 and more goals in senior international hockey career:
Players. Career. Matches Goals
Men's:
Ashley Jackson 2006-2021. 250. 139
Barry Middleton 2003-2018. 432. 120
Alan Forsyth. 2012-2023*. 209. 120
Culam Giles. 1995-2000. 143. 110
Samuel Ward. 2014-2023*. 183 104
Women's:
Alex Danson
Bennett 2001-2018. 306. 115
Jane Sixsmith. 1988-2000. 329. 100