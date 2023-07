Rupinder Pal Singh holds camp for young drag-flickers

Arnab Lall Seal





TOI Photo.



KOLKATA: After working with the Indian women’s team last month, former Indian drag-flicker and Olympic bronze-medalist Rupinder Pal Singh is conducting a drag-flicking camp for the cadets of Panposh Sports Hostel, Hockey High Performance Centre and SAI Sundargarh at Kalinga Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.