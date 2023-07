2024 U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp Athletes Announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes selected to attend the U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp. These athletes were selected through their performance at the 2023 U-21 Junior and Senior Nexus Championship, presented by Osaka Hockey. All current U.S. Women’s National Team athletes that remain eligible for U-21 competition in 2024 have been included in this group.