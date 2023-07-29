Box office ticket sales for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 begin today

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to take place from 3rd to 12th August at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai







Chennai: The box office ticket sales for the upcoming Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 commenced today. Fans and sports enthusiasts will now be able to secure their seats to witness Asia's top hockey teams battle it out for the ultimate glory by buying the tickets from the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai between 11.00 AM to 6.00 PM at Gate No. 1. Tickets can be purchased for the Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion Level 1, East Stands, and South Stands of the stadium.



