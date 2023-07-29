Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M. K. Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 in grand ceremony

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will take place from 3rd August -12th August 2023
Chennai: The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai has undergone a significant upgrade, including the installation of the Poligras Paris GT zero hockey turf, ahead of the start of the highly-anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri M. K. Stalin, inaugurated the brand new turf today in a grand ceremony in the esteemed presence of the Hon'ble Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of Tamil Nadu, Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin.