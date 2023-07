Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan, India to faceoff on August 9

PHF confirms Green Shirts will travel to India on August 1





India's Vikram Vishnu Pillay (right) vies for the ball with Pakistan's Waseem Ahmed during their field hockey match for the XIX Commonwealth Games at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. Photo: AFP/File



The national team will travel to India for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on August 1, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said on Friday.