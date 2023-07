Semi-Final Day at the EuroHockey Championship II Men.





IRELAND 4 SCOTLAND 1



Ireland’s first target from this tournament, which was to secure one of the two spots available in January’s Olympic Qualification Groups, was secured with a second half onslaught which saw them secure a 4-1 win and a place in the final. Scotland began the game very well and created numerous opportunities and they could have counted themselves unlucky not to have been 1-0 up by half time.