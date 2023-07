Torneo del Centenario 2023 hockey: India draw with England, fail to reach final

Harmanpreet Singh scored the solitary goal for India in a 1-1 draw. The Indian men’s hockey team will now play in the third-place playoff match on Sunday.



By Ronald Chettiar





(Picture by Getty Images)



The Indian men’s hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against England in its final league match of the Torneo del Centenario 2023 in Terrassa, Spain, on Friday.