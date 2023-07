Speedy Tigers on spying mission in Chennai

By Jugjet Singh





The national players and officials at KLIA, Sepang, before boarding the flight to Chennai, India, for the Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday. -PIC courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will be on a spying mission when they compete for honours at the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), which starts on Thursday in Chennai, India.Coach A. Arul Selvaraj hopes to get the inside track of their rivals in the ACT ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games from Sept 23-Oct 8.