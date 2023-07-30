Arul, Malaysia’s coach with Kumbakonam roots, banks on player-power for Asian Champions Trophy success

Arul Anthoni Selvaraj, the coach of Malaysia, believes his players will fight tooth and nail to achieve the objective of Olympics qualification and lead his team to Paris 2024.



Aashin Prasad





Malaysian Hockey team head coach Arul Selvaraj and captain Jalil Marhan at the Chennai International Airport ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy. Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu



There was clamour outside Terminal 2 of the Chennai International Airport on Saturday morning with the impending arrival of the Malaysian hockey team, the first to come ahead of next month’s Asian Champions Trophy in the city.



